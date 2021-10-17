Take a trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

Nov. 21 — “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson. Show costs $99 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. Advance payment of $50 is required. Call 262-598-0369.

NANA’S TRAVELS

Oct. 23-29 — Bus trip to New York, Atlantic City and Philadelphia. Includes accommodations, meals and entertainment. $650. Call Linda Stephens at 262-989-6023.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@outlook.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.

Nov. 8-13 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with the Titanic. $665.

Dec. 5 — “Holiday Inn” at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., with champagne brunch. $155.

Dec. 9-12 — Christmas in St. Louis: Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, Way of Lights Christmas display, St. Louis Arch and Anheuser Busch Brewery. $1,069.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY TRAVELERS GROUP

June 16-22 — New York and the Statue of Liberty trip. $779 (double occupancy). Trip includes hotel, meals, tours, transportation and gratuities. Call Yvette Stewart, 262-994-4202.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

