Take a trip

HAPPY TRAVELERS TOUR GROUP

Aug. 12 — "The Hallelujah Girls" at Memories Ballroom in Port Washington. $99.

Sept. 19-26 — Montreal, Quebec City and Ottawa, Canada. $875.

Oct. 18-24 — Vermont. $929.

Day trips include shows, lunch and gratuities. Call Peggy Clark at 262-632-1939 or 262-989-1939.

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $99 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Advance payment of $50 is required. Call 262-598-0369.

Aug. 9 — "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.

Oct. 4 — "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.

Nov. 22 — "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.

Dec. 16 — "The Sound of Music" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER