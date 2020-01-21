Take a trip

HAPPY TRAVELERS TOUR GROUP
Day trips include shows, lunch and gratuities. Call Peggy Clark at 262-632-1939 or 262-989-1939.
- Feb. 16 — Fasching Dinner & Show with the Dorf Kapella Band in Johnsonville. $89.
ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH
All shows cost $99 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Advance payment of $50 is required. Call 262-598-0369.
- March 8 — "Guys and Dolls" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
- April 29 — "Kiss Me Kate" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.
- June 14 — "What Happens in Vegas" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
- Aug. 9 — "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
- Oct. 4 — "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
- Nov. 22 — "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
- Dec. 16 — "The Sound of Music" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.
BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.
- Feb. 27 — Golden Dragons Acrobats at the Schauer Center in Hartford including lunch at Ponderosa. $89.
- March 26 — “An American in Paris” with plated luncheon at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.
- May 1 — “Highwaymen Tribute Show" with luncheon at the Palace Theatre in the Wisconsin Dells. $119.
- June 9-12 — Ohio Amish Country Adventure. $659.
- July 29 — “Steel Magnolias” with plated luncheon at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.
- Aug. 26 — Discover Beloit with lunch at Domenico’s Italian Restorante and DC Estate Winery with tasting and comedy improv show. $99.
- Nov. 9-14 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with admission to the Titanic. $665.
- Dec. 6 — "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.
Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.