Take a Trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH
All shows take place at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson and cost $100. This includes motor coach transportation, lunch, theater ticket, taxes and gratuities. Call 262-598-0369.
March 13 — “Sound of Music”
June 19 — “What Happens in Vegas”
July 31 — “Wizard of Oz”
Oct. 2 — “Grease.
Nov. 27 — “White Christmas.”
FRIENDS OF THE WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY
April 27 — “Sound of Music” at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill. $109 (includes lunch). Call Bon Voyage World Travel Experts at 262-514-2022.
Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.
