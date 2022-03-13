Take a Trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows take place at Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson and cost $100. This includes motor coach transportation, lunch, theater ticket, taxes and gratuities. Call 262-598-0369.

March 13 — “Sound of Music”

June 19 — “What Happens in Vegas”

July 31 — “Wizard of Oz”

Oct. 2 — “Grease.

Nov. 27 — “White Christmas.”

FRIENDS OF THE WATERFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY

April 27 — “Sound of Music” at Marriott Theater in Lincolnshire, Ill. $109 (includes lunch). Call Bon Voyage World Travel Experts at 262-514-2022.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

