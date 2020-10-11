Take a trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $99 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Advance payment of $50 is required. Call 262-598-0369.

Nov. 22 — “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.

Dec. 16 — “The Sound of Music” at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to wanderlusttoursllc.net.

Nov. 9-14 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with admission to the Titanic. $665.

Dec. 6 — “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

