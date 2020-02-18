Take a Trip
0 comments
TAKE A TRIP

Take a Trip

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Take a trip

ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH

All shows cost $99 and include bus, lunch or dinner, show. No membership is necessary. Advance payment of $50 is required. Call 262-598-0369.

  • March 8 — "Guys and Dolls" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
  • April 29 — "Kiss Me Kate" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.
  • June 14 — "What Happens in Vegas" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
  • Aug. 9 — "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
  • Oct. 4 — "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
  • Nov. 22 — "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" at Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson.
  • Dec. 16 — "The Sound of Music" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Ill.

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

Day trips include meals and gratuities. Burlington and Racine-area pick ups. Unless otherwise listed, call Kris Jekel at 262-895-9001, email krisjekel@hotmail.com or go to www.wanderlusttoursllc.com.

  • Feb. 27 — Golden Dragons Acrobats at the Schauer Center in Hartford including lunch at Ponderosa. $89.
  • March 26 — “An American in Paris” with plated luncheon at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.
  • May 1 — “Highwaymen Tribute Show" with luncheon at the Palace Theatre in the Wisconsin Dells. $119.
  • June 9-12 — Ohio Amish Country Adventure. $659.
  • July 29 — “Steel Magnolias” with plated luncheon at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $125.
  • Aug. 26 — Discover Beloit with lunch at Domenico’s Italian Restorante and DC Estate Winery with tasting and comedy improv show. $99.
  • Nov. 9-14 — Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains show trip with admission to the Titanic. $665.
  • Dec. 6 — "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn” with champagne brunch at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. $155.

BELLECITY TRAVELERS

Call 262-977-6891 or go to bellecitytravelers.wixsite.com/tours.

  • Aug. 27-Sept. 2 — Washington, DC. $729.

Trips offered in this listing cost less than $1,100 and are offered on behalf of nonprofit organizations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News