Summer Magic Garden Tour

RACINE — The Summer Magic Garden Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, rain or shine.

This is a self-guided tour of Racine-area private gardens and hosted by the Racine Garden Club. Attendees will see hundreds of roses, masses of colorful annuals and perennials, diverse landscape designs and hand-crafted garden art. A drawing with prizes will be held.

Tickets cost $8 in advance June 1-July 9 at Milaeger's (Racine and Sturtevant locations), Stein's Garden & Home, Julie's Personal Touch Flower Shop and Kortendick Ace Hardware. Tickets sold during tour hours at every garden cost $10. For more information, go to racinegardenclub.org.

Proceeds will help provide scholarships for Gateway Technical College horticulture students and support area civic projects.

