Starving Artist Fair
Starving Artist Fair

Starving Artist Fair photo

More than 100 artists will take part in the Starving Artist Fair Aug. 1 at its new location, the DeKoven Center grounds at Wisconsin Avenue and Caron Butler Drive.

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild announces a new location for the 56th Starving Artist Fair.

The art fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, will be held on the grounds of the DeKoven Center at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Caron Butler Drive (21st Street).

More than 100 artists participate in the event coming from Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as a significant number from throughout the state and Illinois. The fair, which supports the Racine Art Guild art student scholarship program, also features a children’s art activity area, local musicians, a raffle, an art silent auction, an artist’s boutique, and food, beverage, wine and beer sales.

“When we learned that site construction meant we were unable to use the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College, as we had for decades, our first choice was DeKoven Center,” said Jayne Herring, fair coordinator. This location will also allow event staff to better enforce the safer Racine restrictions.

