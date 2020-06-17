ST. CATHERINE'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS
0 comments
ST. CATHERINE’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

ST. CATHERINE'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Scholarship and award recipients at St. Catherine’s High School in 2020 are:

Valedictorian, University of Oklahoma Sower Award, University of Oklahoma Athletic Scholarship: Kelsey Carrington.

Salutatorian, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Merit Scholarship: Peyton Johnson.

AAMI: Traykiese Gillentine.

Ascension All Saints Employee Child, Delta Kappa Gamma Education Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of West Racine: Sophie Wentorf.

Clark University Early Application Award, Clarke University Academic Scholarship, Clarke University Campus Impact Grant, Clarke University Men’s Volleyball Scholarship: Tye Ojala.

Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Leah Topp, Sophie Wentorf.

Heegeman Scholarship: Teirra Butler, Keyaira Marshall.

Hispanic Business and Professionals Association Scholarship, Miss Latino Racine Scholarship, Por La Gente Association: Natalia Reyes.

Johnson Family Scholarship: Teirra Butler.

Kiwanis Club of Racine Scholarship: Joshua Chernouski.

Marquette University Grant, Marquette University Ignatian Distinction Scholarship: Zachary Cotter.

Pere Marquette Scholarship, Marquette University Grant, Michael E. Batten Memorial Scholarship, WACPC Scholarship: Keyaira Marshall.

Pere Marquette Award: Kathryn Cafferty and Zachary Cotter.

Purdue Fort Wayne T/G Scholarship: Traykiese Gillentine.

Racine Local Business Scholarship: Miah Ford.

Roma Lodge Merit Scholarship: Emily Poisl, Jillian Tringali.

St. Norbert College Trustee Distinguished Scholarship: Jillian Tringali.

St. Mary’s Dean Scholarship: Anne Howard.

SC Johnson Sons and Daughters Scholarship: Anne Howard, Erin McCauley.

United States Military Academy at West Point Certificate of Appointment: Jordan Tucker.

University of Wiscobsin-Platteville Pioneer Promise: Michael De Guire.

University of Wisconsin Platteville Merit Scholarship, The Theo and Jan Abrahamson Volunteen Scholarship: Alexis Monosa.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Strive Scholarship, Johnson Financial Group: Brock Naidl.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Bucky’s Tuition Promise: Abigail Cook.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee General Scholarship: Katherine Liapis.

+1 
Kelsey Carrington

Carrington
+1 
Peyton Johnson

Johnson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

Deaths: June 11, 2020

BLODGETT, Robert “Bob” L., 84 Mount Pleasant, June 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News