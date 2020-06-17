ST. CATHERINE’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS

RACINE — Scholarship and award recipients at St. Catherine’s High School in 2020 are:
Valedictorian, University of Oklahoma Sower Award, University of Oklahoma Athletic Scholarship: Kelsey Carrington.
Salutatorian, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Merit Scholarship: Peyton Johnson.
AAMI: Traykiese Gillentine.
Ascension All Saints Employee Child, Delta Kappa Gamma Education Scholarship, Kiwanis Club of West Racine: Sophie Wentorf.
Clark University Early Application Award, Clarke University Academic Scholarship, Clarke University Campus Impact Grant, Clarke University Men’s Volleyball Scholarship: Tye Ojala.
Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Leah Topp, Sophie Wentorf.
Heegeman Scholarship: Teirra Butler, Keyaira Marshall.
Hispanic Business and Professionals Association Scholarship, Miss Latino Racine Scholarship, Por La Gente Association: Natalia Reyes.
Johnson Family Scholarship: Teirra Butler.
Kiwanis Club of Racine Scholarship: Joshua Chernouski.
Marquette University Grant, Marquette University Ignatian Distinction Scholarship: Zachary Cotter.
Pere Marquette Scholarship, Marquette University Grant, Michael E. Batten Memorial Scholarship, WACPC Scholarship: Keyaira Marshall.
Pere Marquette Award: Kathryn Cafferty and Zachary Cotter.
Purdue Fort Wayne T/G Scholarship: Traykiese Gillentine.
Racine Local Business Scholarship: Miah Ford.
Roma Lodge Merit Scholarship: Emily Poisl, Jillian Tringali.
St. Norbert College Trustee Distinguished Scholarship: Jillian Tringali.
St. Mary’s Dean Scholarship: Anne Howard.
SC Johnson Sons and Daughters Scholarship: Anne Howard, Erin McCauley.
United States Military Academy at West Point Certificate of Appointment: Jordan Tucker.
University of Wiscobsin-Platteville Pioneer Promise: Michael De Guire.
University of Wisconsin Platteville Merit Scholarship, The Theo and Jan Abrahamson Volunteen Scholarship: Alexis Monosa.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Strive Scholarship, Johnson Financial Group: Brock Naidl.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Bucky’s Tuition Promise: Abigail Cook.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee General Scholarship: Katherine Liapis.
