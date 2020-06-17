ST. CATHERINE'S HIGH SCHOOL: GRADUATES

RACINE — St. Catherine’s High School candidates for graduation in 2020 are:
Ramon Anchondo, Jereni Antonio, Teirra Butler, Anthony Cable, Kathryn Cafferty, Kelsey Carrington, Keenan Carter, Caleb Chernouski, Joshua Chernouski, Jacob Christman, Cordell Clemon, Abigail Cook, Zachary Cotter, Zachary Cruz, Michael De Guire, Cara Delao, Isaiah Dodd, Breasia Edwards, Miah Ford, Samuel French, Alberto Galvan-Lopez, Traykiese Gillentine, Connor Graceffa, Yarlene Guerrero, Aundre Hale, Paloma Hernandez-Animas, Adrien Herrington, Anne Howard, Vincent Ishman-Pulice, Peyton Johnson, Zachary Kaisler, Samantha Keilholz, Taylor Keilholz, Elijah Lambert, Annemarie Letsch, Katherine Liapis, Jose Lopez.
Gia Love, Alberto Maldonado, Keyaira Marshall, Erin McCauley, Abigail Meyer, Alexis Monosa, Kayle Moriarity, Avery Morris, Brock Naidl, Brenda Napoles-Partida, Tye Ojala, Erika Oviedo-Garduno, Joseph Paiga, David Parra Valdivia, Alexander Perez, Emily Poisl, Karen Presciliano-Lopez, Luis Pulido, Juana Ramirez-Gomez, Analisa Ramos, Natalia Reyes, Ian Rognerud, Vincenzo Ruffalo, Elijah Sabala, Gloria Salinas, Jared Sandkuhler, Lee Schatzman, Anthony Schiro, Evan Schuster, Emma Scott, Brian Sharp, Cullen Sheppard, Marcelo Sosa, Anna-Christina Starszak, Jermaine Tomlin, Leah Topp, Jillian Tringali, Jordan Tucker, Sophie Wentorf, Ethan Woitach.
