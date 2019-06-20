Valedictorians: Quinn Cafferty, Rachel Comande
Salutatorians: Ashley Gorman, Jenna Perez
Arizona State University Academic Achievement Scholarship: Giovanni Altamirano
Carroll University scholarships and grants: Samantha De Guire, Abigail Reinhold, Clare Veranth
Carthage College scholarships and grants: Ashley Gorman, Antonio Amaya
Colorado Northwestern Community College full tuition scholarship: Azarien Stephens
Colorado Northwestern Community College Athletic Scholarship: Azarien Stephens
Commitment to Catholic Education Award: Luke Letsch
George Williams College Grant: Stephanie Manley
Hamloine University Honors Scholarship: Elizabeth Schauer
Hillsboro Scholarship: Antonio Amaya
Johnson Outdoors Scholarship: Guy Van Dis
Manufacturing Engineer Scholarship: David Sosa
Marquette University Grant: Jenna Perez
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design scholarships and grants: Emily Hollow
Mizzou Undergraduate Grant: Robert Liapis
National Academic Award: Taylor Galaszewski
Northern Michigan University Wildcat Achievement Scholarship: Taylor Galaszewski
Pere Marquette Scholarship: Jenna Perez, Molly Brown
Quincy University scholarships: Ashley Gerber
Southport Grant: Antonio Amaya
University of Dayton scholarships: Luke Letsch
University of Mississippi scholarships: Robert Liapis
University of Wisconsin-River Falls Scholarship: Nathaniel Weiglein
University of Wisconsin-Parkside Presidential Scholarship: Tristan Rouse
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholarships: Rachel Comande, Christopher Krupp
Wisconsin Scholar Award: Elizabeth Schauer
