{{featured_button_text}}

Valedictorians: Quinn Cafferty, Rachel Comande

Salutatorians: Ashley Gorman, Jenna Perez

Arizona State University Academic Achievement Scholarship: Giovanni Altamirano

Carroll University scholarships and grants: Samantha De Guire, Abigail Reinhold, Clare Veranth

Carthage College scholarships and grants: Ashley Gorman, Antonio Amaya

Colorado Northwestern Community College full tuition scholarship: Azarien Stephens

Colorado Northwestern Community College Athletic Scholarship: Azarien Stephens

Commitment to Catholic Education Award: Luke Letsch

George Williams College Grant: Stephanie Manley

Hamloine University Honors Scholarship: Elizabeth Schauer

Hillsboro Scholarship: Antonio Amaya

Johnson Outdoors Scholarship: Guy Van Dis

Manufacturing Engineer Scholarship: David Sosa

Marquette University Grant: Jenna Perez

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design scholarships and grants: Emily Hollow

Mizzou Undergraduate Grant: Robert Liapis

National Academic Award: Taylor Galaszewski

Northern Michigan University Wildcat Achievement Scholarship: Taylor Galaszewski

Pere Marquette Scholarship: Jenna Perez, Molly Brown

Quincy University scholarships: Ashley Gerber

Southport Grant: Antonio Amaya

University of Dayton scholarships: Luke Letsch

University of Mississippi scholarships: Robert Liapis

University of Wisconsin-River Falls Scholarship: Nathaniel Weiglein

University of Wisconsin-Parkside Presidential Scholarship: Tristan Rouse

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholarships: Rachel Comande, Christopher Krupp

Wisconsin Scholar Award: Elizabeth Schauer

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments