RACINE — Candidates for graduation at St. Catherine’s High School are: Giovanni Altamirano, Antonio Amaya, Jackson Bandkowski, Adam Boehm, Diana Bolanos, Molly Brown, Javier Bustillos Cobos, Quinn Cafferty, Isabelle Cartagena, Daryl Carter, Timothy Carthron, Maxwell Cisewski, Emma Coady, Shealyn Coca, Rachel Comande, Samantha De Guire, Abigail Delsman, Cristofer Duran-Alvarez, Hailey Fee, Austin Fiegel, Taylor Galaszewski, Adrian Garcia, Carley Garofalo, Ashley Gerber, Sadie Gilbert, Armando Gomez, Ashley Gorman, Aleksander Haeuser, Sophia Helbling, Julissa Hernandez, Tia Hill, Emily Hollow, Rongjie Huang, Jarren Hutcherson, Keegan Kosterman, Christopher Krupp, Luke Letsch, Po Liang, Robert Liapis, Stephanie Manley, Samuel May, Adam May, Peyton Meeks, Faith Miller, Orlando Moncayo, Gavin Moriarity, James Payne, Jenna Perez, Rashid Poole, Maria Rapeta Jaimes, Abigail Reinhold, Daisy Robles Garcia, Noah Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Noah Rogers, Tristan Rouse, William Santiago, Elizabeth Schauer, Prisma Serna-Mendez, Melanie Serrano, Paul Serratos, Jalen Servantez, DaiShawn Shaw, Cornelius Simmons, David Sosa, Azarien Stephens, Shannon Stulo, Emilio Talamantez, Adam Tempesta, Nicholas Theama, Jashawn Trice, Guy Van Dis, Clare Veranth, Luis Villafane, Esmeralda Villarruel-Munoz, Kayleigh Wallace, Shibo Wang, Austin Ward, Nathaniel Weiglein, Daniel Weir, Saraea Windmon, Grant Wininger, Yilidanna Yimingjiang, Seongheon Yoo and Nan Zheng.
