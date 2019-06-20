Valedictorian: Caleb Lash
Salutatorian: Bradley Moore
Arthur W. Mueller Jr. Freshman College of Natural Resources Scholarship: Carli Uher
Bethany Lutheran College scholarships: Gloria Lee
Black Hawk College Softball Scholarship: Kelsey Hill
Carthage College scholarships: Bradley Moore
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award: Evelyn Seymour
Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Caleb Lash, Andrew Krueger
Gateway Technical College President's Scholarship : Sam Kowalski
Iowa State University Journey Award Merit Scholarship: Jordan Teska
Kenosha Running Club Scholarship: Caleb Lash
Lewis University Trustee Scholarship: Hayleigh Giese
Marquette University scholarships: Lauren Adams
Martin Luther College scholarships: Jonah Babinec, Max Holmes, Jenna Kassen, Caleb Lash, Evelyn Seymour
Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships: Andrew Koestler
Northern Illinois University Basketball Scholarship: Chelby Koker
Quincy University Scholarships: Jadyn James
St. Olaf College Scholarship: Rebekah Salfer
State of Wisconsin Scholarship: Bradley Moore
University of Tampa Dean's Scholarship Adam Slivon
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Community Impact Program Scholarship: Aminah Diagne
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointer Payback Scholarship: Carli Uher
Winona State University scholarships: Josie Strutz
Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship: Bradley Moore
Wisconsin Lutheran College Partners in Christian Education: Kayla Pagel, Katie Schumacher, Thomas Wojciechowski Jr.
Wisconsin Lutheran College scholarships: Kayla Pagel, Katie Schumacher, Thomas Wojciechowski Jr., Lily Schultz
