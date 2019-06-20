{{featured_button_text}}

Valedictorian: Caleb Lash

Salutatorian: Bradley Moore

Arthur W. Mueller Jr. Freshman College of Natural Resources Scholarship: Carli Uher

Bethany Lutheran College scholarships: Gloria Lee

Black Hawk College Softball Scholarship: Kelsey Hill

Carthage College scholarships: Bradley Moore

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award: Evelyn Seymour

Educators Credit Union Scholarship: Caleb Lash, Andrew Krueger

Gateway Technical College President's Scholarship : Sam Kowalski

Iowa State University Journey Award Merit Scholarship: Jordan Teska

Kenosha Running Club Scholarship: Caleb Lash

Lewis University Trustee Scholarship: Hayleigh Giese

Marquette University scholarships: Lauren Adams

Martin Luther College scholarships: Jonah Babinec, Max Holmes, Jenna Kassen, Caleb Lash, Evelyn Seymour

Milwaukee School of Engineering scholarships: Andrew Koestler

Northern Illinois University Basketball Scholarship: Chelby Koker

Quincy University Scholarships: Jadyn James

St. Olaf College Scholarship: Rebekah Salfer

State of Wisconsin Scholarship: Bradley Moore

University of Tampa Dean's Scholarship Adam Slivon

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Community Impact Program Scholarship: Aminah Diagne

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointer Payback Scholarship: Carli Uher

Winona State University scholarships: Josie Strutz

Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship: Bradley Moore

Wisconsin Lutheran College Partners in Christian Education: Kayla Pagel, Katie Schumacher, Thomas Wojciechowski Jr.

Wisconsin Lutheran College scholarships: Kayla Pagel, Katie Schumacher, Thomas Wojciechowski Jr., Lily Schultz

