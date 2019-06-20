SOMERS — Candidates for graduation at Shoreland Lutheran High School are: Lauren Adams, Noah Ahles, Jonah Babinec, Andrew Barnier, Gary Burnett, Jack Chestnut, Aminah Diagne, Destri Dixon, Katherine Fink, Andrew Fox, Kaela Garcia, Hayleigh Giese, Kelsey Hill, Maxwell Holmes, Chengji James Hu, Jadyn James, Ben Kasabian, Andrew Koestler, Chelby Koker, Danielle Koplein, Samuel Kowalski, Kali Kramer, Abigail Krause, Andrew Krueger, Nathan Lahti, Michael Langdon III, Alexander Large, Caleb Lash, Gloria Lee, Zhen Mike Li, Benjamin Lopez, Li Wayne Ma, John Marshall, Dakota Meyers, Bradley Moore, Isaac Myrum, Samuel Olson, Kayla Pagel, Jinwei Wilson Pan, Jordyan Patterson, Katarina Quintus, Charles Riley, Haley Ritter, Alexander Roslowski, Karson Roslowski, Kyle Roslowski, Ariana Saldivar, Joseph Schimanski, Lily Schultz, Katie Schumacher, Evelyn Seymour, Adam Slivon, Naduah Sovelenko, Josephine Strutz, Jordan Teska, Carli Uher, Meagan Vehrs, Natalie Vollendorf, Thomas Wojciechowski and Zheng Tao Sam Yang.
