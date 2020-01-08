Share Your Photos in Family Album
Share Your Photos in Family Album

The Journal Times publishes photos of minor children in the Sunday Family Album section at no charge. To submit your child’s or grandchild’s photo for consideration, send a current photograph with child’s name, age, parents’ names, address and telephone number to: Loreen Mohr, Family Album, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.

Photos can also be e-mailed to the attention of Loreen Mohr at journaltimes@gmail.com. For more information, call Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1725.

