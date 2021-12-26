Senior Drop-In

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER
The Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule:
- Lunch, 11:50 a.m. Monday through Friday for seniors 60 and older.
- Alzheimer’s Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. fourth Wednesday.
- Arts and Crafts, 1 p.m. first Wednesday.
- Authors Echo, 6:30-9 p.m. first Tuesday.
- Bridge and cards, 9-11 a.m. Monday and Friday.
- Bridge, 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday.
- Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. second Tuesday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. fourth Thursday.
- Bunco, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday.
- Cake Day, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesday.
- Cribbage, 1 p.m. first and third Thursday.
- Dominoes, 9:30-11:30 a.m. third Thursday.
- Jam Session & Singalong, 1-3 p.m. third Wednesday.
- Knitting and Crochet Group, 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Paint with Jimmy, 1 p.m. second Wednesday.
- Parkinson’s Movement and Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Sheepshead, 9 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesday.
- Strength and Flex Training, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday.
- Tai Chi Classes, 1-2 p.m. first, second and fourth Wednesday.
- Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday.
- World Wednesday Talk, 10 a.m. third Wednesday.
- Wii Bowling, 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday.
Meals On Wheels drivers are needed. To volunteer, call 262-833-8766 or email bsac@burliingtonseniorcenter.com.
Additional activities are scheduled each month. For updates and more information, call 262-716-0329 or go to burlingtonseniorcenter.com.