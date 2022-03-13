Senior Drop-In

BURLINGTON SENIOR CENTER

The Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, is open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The schedule:

Alzheimer’s Group, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday

Arts and Crafts, 1 p.m. first Wednesday

Authors Echo, 6:30-9 p.m. first Tuesday

Bridge and cards, 9-11 a.m. Monday and Friday

Bridge, 9-11 a.m. first Tuesday.

Bingo, 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday

Book Club, fourth Wednesday (call for monthly book)

Bunco, 10 a.m.-noon first Thursday

Cake Day, second Tuesday during bingo

Chocolate City Card Club, 12:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday

Cribbage, 1 p.m. first and third Thursday

Dominoes, 9:30-11:30 a.m. third Thursday

Jam Session & Singalong, 1-3 p.m. third Wednesday

Parkinson’s Movement and Music, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Thursday

Sheepshead, 9 a.m. every Wednesday (seasonal, call ahead.

Strength and Flex Training, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Monday

Tai Chi Classes, 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday

Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Friday

World Wednesday Talk, 10 a.m. third Wednesday

Wii Bowling, 9 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday

People can arrange to pick up a meal through Meals on Wheels. Drivers are also needed. To volunteer, call 262-833-8766 or email bsac@burliingtonseniorcenter.com.

Additional activities are scheduled each month. For updates and more information, call 262-716-0329 or go to burlingtonseniorcenter.com.

