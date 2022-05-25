Downtown Racine hosts Seltzer Stroll

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host its second annual Seltzer Stroll throughout Downtown Racine from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Attendees will stroll the sidewalks of Downtown Racine and sample seltzer from 25 locations. Event goers will have the opportunity to sample the newest seltzers beer flavors from White Claw, Truly, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Coors, High Noon and more.

Tickets cost $30; go to RacineDowntown.com or call 262-634-6002. Tickets include more than 25 seltzer samples, appetizers and snacks at each location, and a 4-ounce sampling glass.

