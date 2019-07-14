‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 15: Allen Salkin, co-author of “The Method to the Madness: Donald Trump’s Ascent as Told by Those Who Were Hired, Fired, Inspired- and Inaugurated.” The co-authors interviewed more than 100 people, ranging from Steve Bannon and Roger Stone to Katie Couric and Jesse Ventura. The book focuses on the 15 years (2000-2015) before Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for president.
Tuesday, July 16: We preview the Over Our Head Players’ upcoming improv event, which runs the next two weekends at the Sixth Street Theater in Racine.
Wednesday, July 17: From the archives: Patricia Bosworth, author of “Jane Fonda: The Private Life of a Public Woman.”
Thursday, July 18: Bryan Albrecht, the president of Gateway Technical College, and Dr. Casey Sacks, deputy assistant secretary for community colleges with the U.S. Department of Education.
Friday, July 19: Dr. Art Cyr from Carthage College pays his monthly visit to the program, offering his analysis of current events. We will spend part of the hour commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, which occurred on July 20, 1969.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, July 14 (4 p.m.): College of Arts and Humanities Dean Lesley Heins-Walker talks about partnering with Marie Kohler, having UWP students perform with accomplished equity actors, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Host: John Mielke
Tuesday, July 16, and Sunday, July 21 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumni Gary Smith talks about his involvement with the university. Host. John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 23, and Sunday, July 28 (4 p.m.): Chancellor Ford and UW-System representative Dave Brukardt discuss the chancellor’s presentation on Smart Cities that she gave in Helsinki earlier this summer. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 4 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumnus Gary Smith talks about his involvement with the university. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 11 (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Hudspeth talks about smart cities, as well as the Smart City Policy and Civic Partnerships online graduate certificate program, which is available this fall at UW-Parkside. Host. John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
