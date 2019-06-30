‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 1: David E. Drew, author of “STEM the Tide: Reforming Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education in America.” He contends that the United States can do much better when it comes to educating young people in the STEM fields.
Tuesday, July 2: Peter Stark, author of “Young Washington: How Wilderness and War Forged America’s Founding Father.” The book examines a rarely-discussed chapter in the life of George Washington — his experiences in the French-American War.
Wednesday, July 3: Robert Stone, director and producer of “Chasing the Moon,” a six-hour documentary about Apollo 11 that will air July 8-10 on PBS.
Thursday, July 4: No program due to Fourth of July.
Friday, July 5: Part 1: Adam Waytz, author of “The Power of Human: How our Shared Humanity Can Help us Create a Better World.” Waytz’s book includes a discussion about the effects of automation and thoughts on how to collaborate with robots. Part 2: Allen Shawn, author of “Wish I Could Be There: Notes from a Phobic Life.” In this memoir, Shawn recounts his experience living life with various phobias, some of which have been potentially crippling.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, June 30 (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Noto, Associate Professor of Biology at UW-Parkside, talks about finding fossils of ‘oddball’ crocodile relative in Texas. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 2, and Sunday, July 7 (4 p.m.): Discussion about Alan Guskin’s tenure as UW-Parkside Chancellor from 1975 to 1985. Part 1 of 2. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 9, and Sunday, July 14 (4 p.m.): College of Arts and Humanities Dean Lesley Heins-Walker talks about partnering with Marie Kohler, having UWP students perform with accomplished equity actors, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Host: John Mielke
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
