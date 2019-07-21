‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 22: Jacqueline Easley, associate professor of education at Carthage, talks about the power of reading and what can be done to enhance a child’s literacy during the summer months.
Tuesday, July 23: A conversation about Marie Kohler’s play “Boswell,” which is being mounted by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh. Guests are playwright and co-director Marie Kohler, co-director Brian Gill (who is also an actor in the production) and Dr. Lesley Walker, dean of the College of Arts & Humanities at UW-Parkside.
Wednesday, July 24: NPR Pop Culture Correspondent Linda Holmes, author of the novel “Evvie Drake Starts Over,” which is her first novel.
Thursday, July 25: Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Novelli and three members of the Carthage Choir talk about the choir’s first-place finish in the Spittal International Choir Competition in Spittal, Austria.
Friday, July 26: A preview of this summer’s Pike River Rendezvous with Nancy Matthews and Kris Kochman. Matthews is recently retired from the Kenosha Public Museum; Kochman coordinates special events for the City of Kenosha.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, July 21 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumni Gary Smith talks about his involvement with the university. Host. John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 23, and Sunday, July 28 (4 p.m.): Chancellor Ford and UW-System representative Dave Brukardt discuss the chancellor’s presentation on Smart Cities that she gave in Helsinki earlier this summer. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 4 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumnus Gary Smith talks about his involvement with the university. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 11 (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Hudspeth talks about smart cities, as well as the Smart City Policy and Civic Partnerships online graduate certificate program, which is available this fall at UW-Parkside. Host. John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
