‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Sept. 9: A preview of a theatrical presentation about sexual violence titled “Intrusion: 8 Characters, 1 Hour, 1 Actress,” that is being performed Tuesday evening, Sept. 10th, at Carthage College in Wartburg Auditorium.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Dr. James Ripley, director of instrumental activities at Carthage, talks about the Terrace Concert coming up on Sunday the 15th. He’ll also talk about some exciting ways in which the Carthage bands will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first women to be students at Carthage.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: From the archives: Several past interviews about the events of 9-11.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Filmmaker Stu Maddox talks about his documentary “Gen Silent,” which explores some of the challenges and difficulties faced by elderly members of the gay community. This film is being screened Thursday, Sept. 19th on the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College.
Friday, Sept. 13: Rachel de Wosken talks about her acclaimed novel “Repeat after me.” The novel springs at least in part from her real life experience of living and working in China.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Sep. 8 (4 p.m.): Dr. Laura Rexroth, UW-Parkside director of bands, talks about upcoming concert performances, including visiting German academic brass band AkaBlas from Braunschweig Technical University performing at Parkside, and Dr. Norman Cloutier talks about the university’s popular foreign film series. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 15 (4 p.m.): Visiting sociology professor Martel Pipkins talks about his return to UW-Parkside. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
