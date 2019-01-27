‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Dr. Art Cyr pays his monthly visit to the program to offer his analysis of current events.
Tuesday — Burt Ward (Robin on the TV series “Batman”) talks about his new passion, dogs .... in honor of Train Your Dog Month.
Wednesday — Jason Berry, author of ‘City of a Million Dreams: A History of New Orleans.”
Thursday — A preview of “My Real Mother,” a musical receiving its world premiere this weekend at Carthage. We’ll speak with composer/playwright Riley Thomas and director Maggie Spanuello.
Friday — A recap of the Carthage Philharmonic’s recent tour of Europe.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
