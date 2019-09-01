‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Sept. 2: No program because of Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Benjamin Runkle, author of “Generals in the Making: How Marshall, Eisenhower, Patton and their Peers Became the Commanders who Won World War II.”
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Ryan Swanson, author of “The Strenuous Life: Theodore Roosevelt and the Making of the American Athlete.”
Thursday, Sept. 5: Katie Matteson, editor-in-chief of Belle City Magazine.
Friday, Sept. 6: Randall MacLowry, director and producer of the American Experience documentary “The Feud,” which chronicles the events that led up to the gunfight at the O.K. Corral.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Sept. 1 (4 p.m.): Racine City Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County Executive John Delagrave talk about serving the City of Racine and its constituents, working in local government, and the Racine Smart City designation and kick off. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Sep. 3, and Sunday, Sep. 8 (4 p.m.): Dr. Laura Rexroth, UW-Parkside director of bands, talks about upcoming concert performances, including visiting German academic brass band AkaBlas from Braunschweig Technical University performing at Parkside, and Dr. Norman Cloutier talks about the university’s popular foreign film series. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 15 (4 p.m.): Visiting sociology professor Martel Pipkins talks about his return to UW-Parkside. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
