‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 8: Asma T. Uddin, author of “When Islam is not a Religion: Inside America’s Fight for Religious Freedom.” Uddin is an attorney who has worked on a number of cases involving religious liberty. It is her contention that religious liberty must be extended to all religions, including Islam.
Tuesday, July 9: Alex Garvin, author of “The Heart of the City: Creating Vibrant Downtowns for a New Century.”
Wednesday, July 10: Previewing this year’s Secret Garden Walk by the Four Seasons Garden Club.
Thursday, July 11: Nan Calvert’s monthly environmental program: Her guests will be Sister Janet Weyker (Eco-Justice Center) and Michael Keleman (Environmental Engineering Manager for Insinkerator) talking about Racine’s Zero Waste Initiative.
Friday, July 12: From the archives: S. L. Price, author of “Heart of the Game: Life, Death, and Mercy in Minor League America.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, July 7 (4 p.m.): Discussion about Alan Guskin’s tenure as UW-Parkside Chancellor from 1975 to 1985. Part 1 of 2. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 9, and Sunday, July 14 (4 p.m.): College of Arts and Humanities Dean Lesley Heins-Walker talks about partnering with Marie Kohler, having UWP students perform with accomplished equity actors, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Host: John Mielke
Tuesday, July 16, and Sunday, July 21 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumni Gary Smith talks about his involvement with the university. Host. John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
