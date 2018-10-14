‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Marsha Connet, board president for Big Sisters of Greater Racine. They are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special gala celebration on Thursday, Oct. 18.
Tuesday — Bob Heisse, editor-in-chief of the Kenosha News.
Wednesday — Greg Miller, author of “The Apprentice: Trump, Russia, and the Subversion of American Democracy.” Miller is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner.
Thursday — Mary Jo McConahay, author of “The Tango War: The Struggle for the Hearts, Minds and Riches of Lain America during World War Two.”
Friday — We preview the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “Lombardi,” opening this weekend—and have follow up interviews about current productions at The Lakeside Players and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 21 — UW-Parkside risk management officer Bob Grieshaber discusses campus safety training and procedures. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 28 — Sean Daniels, UW-Parkside assistant athletics director for communications, discusses the latest news in Ranger Athletics. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
