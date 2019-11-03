‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Nov. 4: The guest is Dr. Thomas Carr, head of the paleontology Department at Carthage College. He will bring with him three of his students who gave poster presentations at the 79th Annual Meeting of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: The guests are Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy, co-authors of “All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator.”
Wednesday, Nov. 6: The guest is Mikhal Dekel, author of “Tehran Children: A Holocaust Refugee Odyssey.” The author’s father was one of approximately 1,000 Jewish children from Poland who found refuge in Tehran, Iran, during World War II.
Thursday, Nov. 7: Carthage theater professor Martin McClendon will talk about the 4th annual Vet Night of the Arts on Nov. 11th. With him will be Josh Beadle, the artistic director of 3 Brothers Theater in Waukegan, and Jordan Wilson, the director of their production of “Afghanistan/Wisconsin.”
Friday, Nov. 8: This is a follow up to last week’s interview about the new play “The Handbook,” which explores the controversy surrounding the poor treatment of NFL cheerleaders and the lawsuits which some of them have filed.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Nov. 3 (4 p.m.): In this episode, Jimmy “Jay” Mcroy talks about the new Film and Cultural Studies concentration in the English Department at UW-Parkside, and also talks about his favorite horror movies — just in time for Halloween. Host: John Mielke
Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 10 (4 p.m.): Gia Gutierrez talks about Descubre Parkside, a College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies program designed to seek partnership with heavily populated dual-language schools to foster the idea that college is an achievable option for any student. The next Descubre Parkside event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 17 (4 p.m.): Host John Mielke talks to Bob Bennett, Senior Fellow at the Center for Digital Government and the founder of B2 Civic Solutions, an international Smart Cities consultancy firm. Bob and John talk about the notion of Smart Cities and what being a “smart” city means for residents.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
