‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday: 2017 Carthage graduate Matt Thome, who works for the Sacramento Kings, is the guest. Thome was back at Carthage earlier this month for Carthage’s first Aspire Conference.
Tuesday: The guest is Jerome O’Connor, author of “The Hidden Places of World War II; The Extraordinary Sites where History was made during the War that Saved Civilization.”
Wednesday: Dr. Art Cyr, Carthage College’s Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business, offers his analysis of current events.
Thursday: The guests are Nan Calvert and PJ Liesch, director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The topic is how insects survive during the winter.
Friday: The guest is William Schaberg, author of “Writing the Big Book: The Creation of A.A.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Oct. 20 (4 p.m.): Neil Baumgartner, director of academic and career advising, and Mary Waid, associate outreach specialist, talk about the Internship/Career Fair on campus and working with students. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 27 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Marketing Specialist Catherine Mantuano talks to Dr. Daryl Sauer about his research involving space travel and colonization.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
