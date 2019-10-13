‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday: The guest is award-winning painter Dan Simoneau, who has an exhibit opening next week at the Blue Moon Gallery in Grayslake, Ill.
Tuesday: James Schatzman previews the newest season of the Choral Arts Society.
Wednesday: The guest is best-selling author Tim O’Brien, author of “Dad’s Maybe Book.” It’s O’Brien’s first book in 18 years and it is a wide-ranging reflection on his experience of becoming a father at the age of 58.
Thursday: The guest is Mark Beech, author of “The People’s Team: An Illustrated History of the Green Bay Packers.”
Friday: Jessica DeBoer previews the newest season of the Fine Arts at First season at First United Methodist Church in Kenosha.
You have free articles remaining.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Oct. 13 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside student Kyle Racas, an actor involved the production of “Boswell” this past summer, is the guest host. Kyle is joined by UW-Parkside faculty members Jody Sekas (sets/lights/props) and Misti Bradford (costumes), who worked on designs for the production. Kyle, Misti, and Jody talk about working with Marie Kohler and going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 20 (4 p.m.): Neil Baumgartner, director of academic and career advising, and Mary Waid, associate outreach specialist, talk about the Internship/Career Fair on campus and working with students. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 27 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Marketing Specialist Catherine Mantuano talks to Dr. Daryl Sauer about his research involving space travel and colonization.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.