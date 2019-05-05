‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, May 6: David Salomon, author of "The Seven Deadly Sins: How Sin Influenced the West from the Middle Ages to Modern Era."
Tuesday, May 7: Nan Calvert pays her monthly visit to the program. The topic is canoeing.
Wednesday, May 8: Sammy Webber, a native of Cameroon, who is visiting Carthage College this week to give a presentation titled "Addressing the Roots of Poverty in Broken Economic Systems."
Thursday, May 9: Jim Schatzman, artistic director of the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, previews their next concert: "The Long Winding Road — the Music of the Beatles."
Friday, May 10: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, is joined by Tracy Crocker, senior vice president of BRP, who is the keynote speaker for Gateway's upcoming commencement ceremony.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Tuesday, May 7, and Sunday, May 12 (4 p.m.): Maggie Lawler, UW-Parkside instructional designer and Green Bay Packers blogger, reviews the recent NFL Draft. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.