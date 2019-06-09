‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, June 10: Rescheduled from last week: Matthew Futterman, author of “Running to the Edge: A Band of Misfits and the Guru who Unlocked the Secrets of Speed.” The book chronicles the exploits of Bob Larsen, a legendary track and field coach.
Tuesday, June 11: Nan Calvert from Root-Pike WIN pays her monthly visit to the program. Her guest will be Jon Richards from Clean Wisconsin. They are working for the elimination of polcyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are highly toxic yet used in many driveways and parking lots.
Wednesday, June 12: Richard Goldstein, author of “Another Little Piece of my Heart: My Life of Rock and Revolution in the Sixties.” The book explores some of Goldstein’s experiences in writing about rock and roll in the late 1960s and his encounters with legends such as Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin.
Thursday, June 13: Pulitzer Prize winning author Michael Chabon, author of “Manhood for Amateurs: The Pleasures and Regrets of a Husband, Father and Son.” Joining him in the interview is his wife, Ayelet Waldman, author of “Bad Mother: A Chronicle of Maternal Crimes, Minor Calamities, and Occasional Moments of Grace.”
Friday, June 14: Jared Yates Sexton, author of ‘The Man They Wanted Me to Be: Toxic Masculinity and a Crisis of our own Making.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, June 9 (4 p.m.): Gateway’s Lee Colony and Carthage College’s Brandon Rook talk about working in the media. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, June 11, and Sunday, June 16, (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumni Mike Harris and other guests talk about attending UW-Parkside in the 70s/80s. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, June 18, and Sunday, June 23, (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumna and owner of SoulSpired Nutrition, LLC, Spencer Karczewski joins John Mielke to discuss nutrition and healthy eating. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
