‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — John Baldacci, former governor of Maine. He is at Carthage College this week as a CIC Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow.
Tuesday — Malina Maynor Lowery, author of “The Lumbee Indians: An American Struggle.” The Lumbee Indians are the largest Native American tribe east of the Mississippi, and this book explores their rich and complex history. We also speak with Lowery about the damage inflicted by Hurricane Florence on her home state of North Carolina, which is also where most of the Lumbee Indians live. (Our original interview had to be postponed when she was forced to evacuate her home).
Wednesday — Jack Rose and Janet DeLeo, co-presidents of the Kenosha chapter of NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness). This is National Mental Illness Awareness Week. DeLeo teaches the group’s F2F class, which is a 12-week course for family and friends of someone living with a mental illness.
Thursday — We will discuss the 2018 Racine County Sports Hall of Fame with Gery Woelfel, a local sportswriter, and Chris Paulson, executive director of the Racine Heritage Museum.
Friday — Kenosha’s own Michael Schumacher, author of “The Contest: The 1968 Election and the War for America’s Soul.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 7 — UW-Parkside internship and on-campus employment specialist Mary Waid and students Jordan Stanek, Alexa Usleman and Bryan Byars discuss internships and their importance to the educational journey. The host is Oliver Johnson.
Tuesday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 14 — Aram Goudsouzian, guest speaker at UW-Parkside and author of “Men in the Moment, The Presidential Election of 1968” will discuss his research on the importance of that year in American politics. The host is UW-Parkside history professor Ed Schmitt.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
