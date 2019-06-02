‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, June 3: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht, UW-Parkside Chancellor Debra Ford, and Carthage President John Swallow.
Tuesday, June 4: Roger Gottlieb, author of "Morality and the Environmental Crisis."
Wednesday, June 5: Paul Lockhart, author of "The Drillmaster of Valley Forge: The Baron de Steuben and the Making of the American Army."
Thursday, June 6: Matthew Futterman, author of "Running to the Edge: A Band of Misfits and the Guru who Unlocked the Secrets of Speed."
Friday, June 7: Anthropologist Martin Schoenhals, author of "Work, Love and Learning in Utopia: Equality Reimagined."
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, June 2 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumni Joe Kennedy discusses his career and Parkside’s music department. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, June 4, and Sunday, June 9 (4 p.m.): Gateway’s Lee Colony and Carthage College’s Brandon Rook talk about working in media. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.