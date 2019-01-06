‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Madeleine May Kunin, former governor of Vermont- author of "Coming of Age: My Journey to the Eighties." Unlike her previous books, which were about public policy, this latest book is a very personal memoir about what it has been like for Gov. Kunin to reach old age.
Tuesday — Elizabeth Emens, author of "Life Admin: How I learned to do less, do better, and live more."
Wednesday — Mick Burke, business reporter for the Racine Journal Times, with a FoxConn update.
Thursday — Nan Calvert's monthly environmental program with Vicki Elkin (Fund for Lake Michigan.)
Friday — Dr. Jerald Mast, associate professor of political science, talks about this new session of the U.S. Congress with the Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives, the protracted government shutdown, and what might be ahead for President Trump has he enters the second half of his presidential term.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Racine Unified Channel 20
RACINE — Racine Unified School District airs television programs on cable access channel 20 (15.20) for Time Warner customers. Daily schedule is as follows:
9-10 a.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — RUSD most recent Board of Education meeting.
4-6 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
Noon-4 p.m. — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
8:30 p.m.-midnight — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.