‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Aug. 19: From the archives: Diane Ravitch, author of “Reign of Error: The Hoax of the Privatization Movement and the Danger to America’s Public Schools.” She is a fervent critic of the move towards privatization of education as well as the tendency for education to be delivered using industry-based models of success.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College, pays his monthly visit to the program. His guest is Ann-Claire Anderson, vice president of the Center for Occupational Research and Development. They discuss how the notion of work is changing rather dramatically thanks to widespread technological innovation, and what is necessary for someone to be a successful member of such a workforce.
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Milwaukee-based children’s author Rayna Andrews talks about her book “Alex McGreen and the Tale of the Mysterious Kale.” Andrews is a passionate advocate for the healthy food movement.
Thursday, Aug. 22: From the archives: NPR’s Scott Simon, author of “Baby, we weren’t meant for each other: In Praise of Adoption.” The book chronicles the experience of Scott Simon and his wife as they sought to adopt two baby girls from China.
Friday, Aug. 23: A preview of an upcoming event in Kenosha called Just Live, which seeks to bring attention to the issue of suicide prevention in the community.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, Aug. 18 (4 p.m.): Denise Lockwood from Racine County Eye talks with Kate Walker, the talent and recruitment specialist at the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, about where the jobs are and how this public-private partnership is helping to ease the burden for businesses looking to scale up.
Tuesday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 25, (4 p.m.): Jim Zondlak from the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association talks about the Pike River Cleanup event in September. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
