‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — 12-year-old Racine entrepreneur Alex Hart-Upendo. His business, Build-a-Bow, creates custom designed bow ties.
Tuesday — Joshua Goldstein, author of “A Bright Future: How some countries have solved climate change and the rest of the world can follow.”
Wednesday — Guida Brown talks about alcohol addiction and calls for changes in the laws for OWI.
Thursday — Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot, Village Administrator Maureen Murphy, and Foxconn Project Director Claude Lois.
Friday — Ryan Robinson, author of #Chill: Turn off your job and turn on your life.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 20 — UW-Parkside students Salina Servantez, Chloe Calderon, Cassie Van Hoof and Bianca Ruffalo discuss their experiences as women in the STEM field. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Racine Unified Channel 20
RACINE — Racine Unified School District airs television programs on cable access channel 20 (15.20) for Time Warner customers. Daily schedule is as follows:
9-10 a.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — RUSD most recent Board of Education meeting.
4-6 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
Noon-4 p.m. — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
8:30 p.m.-midnight — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
