‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Oct. 28: The guest is Dr. Ankur Desai, Reid Byrson Professor of Climate, People and Environment at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is speaking at the fifth annual Alumni and Community Celebration for the Colleges of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside on Saturday.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: The guest is Nancy Tate, Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow at Carthage College, who speaks at Carthage Tuesday evening about the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. She also talks about her work with the 2020 Women's Vote Centennial Initiative.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Neil Scharnick, from the Carthage theater faculty, talks about "The Handbook," a play about a series of lawsuits brought against the NFL by former cheerleaders; the play opens this weekend. There is also a documentary film about the controversy that is scheduled to be screened at Carthage on Wednesday.
Thursday, Oct. 31: The guest is Michael Prudhom, president of the Kenosha/Racine chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a volunteer group committed to making certain that every child in Racine and Kenosha is sleeping in a proper bed.
Friday, Nov. 1: Deborah Karp previews the Non-Profit Leadership Conference at UW-Parkside on Nov. 8th, along with Kate Robinson, who will be one of the presenters that day. She produced the film "Failing Forward and Saving Philanthropy."
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Oct. 27 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Marketing Specialist Catherine Mantuano talks to Dr. Daryl Sauer about his research involving space travel and colonization.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 3 (4 p.m.): In this episode, Jimmy “Jay” Mcroy talks about the new Film and Cultural Studies concentration in the English Department at UW-Parkside, and also talks about his favorite horror movies — just in time for Halloween. Host: John Mielke
Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 10 (4 p.m.): Gia Gutierrez talks about Descubre Parkside, a College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies program designed to seek partnership with heavily populated dual-language schools to foster the idea that college is an achievable option for any student. The next Descubre Parkside event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
