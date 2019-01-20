‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht.
Tuesday — Leonard Mlodinow, author of “Elastic: Flexible Thinking in a Time of Change.”
Wednesday — Erling Kagge, author of “Silence — in the Age of Noise.” Kagge is the first person to reach to the North Pole, the South Pole, and the summit of Mt. Everest alone.
Thursday — WGTD’s Troy McDonald discusses concerns around new data gathering techniques being used by various media entities.
Friday — First round winners in the FoxConn Smart Cities Smart Futures competition.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 27 — UW-Parkside library director Anna Stadick discusses the latest news on the library and some exciting upcoming events. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Racine Unified Channel 20
RACINE — Racine Unified School District airs television programs on cable access channel 20 (15.20) for Time Warner customers. Daily schedule is as follows:
9-10 a.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — RUSD most recent Board of Education meeting.
4-6 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
Noon-4 p.m. — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
8:30 p.m.-midnight — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
