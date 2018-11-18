‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Swedish writer and director Martin Oserdahl, author of “Ask No Mercy.” Also from the archives: an excerpt from our conversation with Diana Butler-Bass, author of “Grateful: The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks.”
Tuesday — Justin Martin, author of “A Fierce Glory: Antietam — The Desperate Battle that Saved Lincoln and Doomed Slavery.”
Wednesday — Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College talks about the Gateway Foundation.
Thursday and Friday — No program because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks: Tuesday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 25 — UW-Parkside provost Rob Ducoffe discusses his recent visit to China and meeting with UW-Parkside partner universities. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 2 — UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford talks with Carthage College President John Swallow about how their institutions are working to meet the increased demand for talent. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
RACINE — Racine Unified School District airs television programs on cable access channel 20 (15.20) for Time Warner customers. Daily schedule is as follows:
9-10 a.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — RUSD most recent Board of Education meeting.
4-6 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
Noon-4 p.m. — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
8:30 p.m.-midnight — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
