‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Aug. 5: Tony Award-winning singer and actor Brian Stokes Mitchell. He sings a concert with the Chicago Philharmonic on Aug. 10, for the Music by the Lake series at George Williams College in Williams Bay.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: A preview of the American Experience documentary “Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation.” Later this month will mark the 50th anniversary of that exciting and groundbreaking music festival.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Gaylon H. White, author of “Left on Base in the Bush Leagues: Legends, Near Greats, and Unknowns in the Minors.” The book examines the heyday of minor league baseball in the 1940s and 1950s. At one point, there were more than 50 minor leagues across the country, involving hundreds of teams and thousands of players.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Local environmentalist Nan Calvert leads a conversation about the Rusty Patched Bumble Bee Project at UW-Parkside with Jessica Orlofskie, assistant professor of biology at UW-Parkside, and Dave Giordano and Chelsea Snowden-Smith from Root-Pike WIN. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee is a very valuable pollinator, but it is rapidly vanishing from the American landscape. This project is an attempt to save it before it vanishes altogether.
Friday, Aug. 9: A conversation about “Imagines de Latin America,” a new art exhibit at the Kenosha Creative Space. Guests are to include Margaret Heller.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, Aug. 4 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumnus Gary Smith talks about his involvement with the university. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 11 (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Hudspeth talks about smart cities, as well as the Smart City Policy and Civic Partnerships online graduate certificate program, which is available this fall at UW-Parkside. Host. John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
