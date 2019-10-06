‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go to wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, Oct. 7: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Best-selling author Rick Riordan, author for the popular Percy Jackson books. His latest book is “The Tyrant’s Tomb,” from his series titled “The trials of Apollo.” In a follow-up interview, we hear from someone whose young dyslexic son fell in love with reading because of the Percy Jackson books. The character of Percy Jackson is dyslexic, as is one of the author’s own sons.
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Carthage College President Dr. John Swallow and his wife Cameron Swallow will talk about Carthage’s homecoming celebration and about the presentation they are giving Friday night regarding 150 years of women studying at Carthage. That milestone is being celebrated throughout this school year.
Thursday, Oct. 10: We preview this weekend’s concert by the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra as it opens its 80th season. One of our guests will be acclaimed cellist Julian Schwarz, who is Saturday night’s soloist.
Friday, Oct. 11: Carthage College political science professor Jerald Mast offers his thoughts on the latest controversies surrounding the Trump presidency, the challenges confronting both the critics and defenders of President Trump as impeachment hearings begin, and his impressions of the Democrats who are vying to be their party’s presidential nominee for 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live at WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for the next few weeks:
Sunday, Oct. 6 (4 p.m.): Dr. James Kinchen talks about the Master Singers at UW-Parkside, as well as the Two Worlds, One Art collaboration with Jianghan University. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 13 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside student Kyle Racas, an actor involved the production of “Boswell” this past summer, is the guest host. Kyle is joined by UW-Parkside faculty members Jody Sekas (sets/lights/props) and Misti Bradford (costumes), who worked on designs for the production. Kyle, Misti, and Jody talk about working with Marie Kohler and going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 20 (4 p.m.): Neil Baumgartner, director of academic and career advising, and Mary Waid, associate outreach specialist, talk about the Internship/Career Fair on campus and working with students. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 27 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Marketing Specialist Catherine Mantuano talks to Dr. Daryl Sauer about his research involving space travel and colonization.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.