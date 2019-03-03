‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, March 4 — Rachel McPhee Benson previews her one-woman show “Dead Shot Mary,” which she is performing in Racine. Her father, Norm McPhee, was a long-time director of the Racine Theater Guild.
Tuesday, March 5 — Jennifer Sassaman, UW-Parkside theater faculty. She’s directing their production of the musical “Urinetown,” which opens March 8th.
Wednesday, March 6 — David Cullen, author of “Parkland: Birth of a Movement.”
Thursday, March 7 — Attorney Michael Phegley, director of Carthage College’s mock trial program.
Friday, March 8 — Tom Clavin, author of “Wild Bill: The Story of America’s First Frontier Gunslinger.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next week:
Tuesday, March 5, and Sunday March 10 (4 p.m.): Dr. Lesley Heins-Walker, dean of the UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities, and Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Laura Rexroth discuss upcoming events such as Jazz Week and the Alumni Band. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, March 12, and Sunday, March 17 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside Executive Chef Jeffery Willis shares the secrets of feeding more than 1,000 students, faculty and staff each day and accommodating the many special events on campus. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
