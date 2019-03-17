‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, March 18: Betsy Ade, a contestant on TV's "The Voice" — she's a substitute teacher and musician from Kenosha.
Tuesday, March 19: Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht
Wednesday, March 20: Part One: Carol Sabbar and Mia Bennett — efforts to live a more sustainable lifestyle. Part two: UW-Parkside's Russell Johnson on Parkside's Jazz Week (March 18-23).
Thursday, March 21: Herschel Kruger from Carthage College's Theater Department previews their production of "Marie Antoinette."
Friday, March 22: Max Klau, author of "Race and Social Change."
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next week:
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
