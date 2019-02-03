‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Petr Ludwig and Adela Schicker “The End of Procrastination: How to stop postponing and live a fulfilled life.”
Tuesday — Simon Read “Winston Churchill Reporting: Adventures of a Young War Correspondent.”
Wednesday — Postponed from last week is a recap of the Carthage College Philharmonic’s European tour.
Thursday — Preview of Carthage’s opera workshop “So give three cheers: A Gilbert & Sullivan Gala.”
Friday — Laura Cox, the third annual Healing Connections event, designed for people contending with trauma, PTSD, stress and anxiety.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 10 — Tom Krimmel, UW-Parkside associate chancellor for university development and alumni relations, discusses his new role at the university. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
