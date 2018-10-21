‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Part 1: Lenoa Chu, author of “Little Soldiers: An American boy, a Chinese school, and the Global Race to Achieve.” The author and her family lived in China for a time. The book chronicles some of the experiences that her young son had while attending a well-known elementary school in China. Part 2: Sahara Rose Ketabi, author of “Eat Feel Fresh: a contemporary plant-based Ayurvedic Cookbook.”
Tuesday — Parker J. Palmer, author of “On the Brink of Everything: Grace, Gravity, and Growing Old.”
Wednesday — Dr. Art Cyr, Carthage College Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business.
Thursday — Bryan Albrecht, President of Gateway Technical College.
Friday — From the archives: John Eisenberg, author of “That First Season: How Vince Lombardi took the worst team in the NFL and set it on the path to glory.” In honor of the RTG’s production of the play “Lombardi,” which runs for the next two weekends.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 28 — Sean Daniels, UW-Parkside assistant athletics director for communications, discusses the latest news in Ranger athletics. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Nov. 4 — Shebaniah Muhammad, executive director at 21st Century Preparatory School, discusses his school and its importance to the region. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Racine Unified Channel 20
RACINE — Racine Unified School District airs television programs on cable access channel 20 (15.20) for Time Warner customers. Daily schedule is as follows:
9-10 a.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — RUSD most recent Board of Education meeting.
4-6 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
Noon-4 p.m. — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
8:30 p.m.-midnight — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
