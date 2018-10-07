‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Steve Mussenden, Racine Literacy Council.
Tuesday — Candidate’s Forum: John Lehmann and Bob Wittke.
Wednesday — U.S. Army retired colonel Greg Fontenot, former director of the University of Foreign, Military and Cultural Studies — former instructor at West Point is visiting Carthage College this week.
Thursday — Rachel Anderson from Long Winter Farm explaining conservation practices in farming with Nan Calvert.
Friday — Previewing performances this weekend of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra, Racine Symphony Orchestra, and Lakeside Players.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 14 — Aram Goudsouzian, guest speaker at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and author of “Men in the Moment, The Presidential Election of 1968” will discuss his research on the importance of that year in American politics. Host: UW-Parkside History Professor Ed Schmitt.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
