‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, June 24: postponed from last week- Gerald Koeppel, author of “Bond of Union: Building the Erie Canal and the American Empire.”
Tuesday, June 25: Nicolas Carr, author of “The Shallows: What the Internet is doing to our Brains.”
Wednesday, June 26: Rod Pyle, author of “First on the Moon: The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Experience.” The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is coming up in July.
Thursday, June 27: Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin, author of a memoir titled “Alan Arkin: An Improvised Life.” Arkin discusses his life and career and how important improvisation has been for him.
Friday, June 28: Paul Beston, author of “The Boxing Kings: When American Heavyweights Ruled the Ring.”
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, June 23 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumna and owner of SoulSpired Nutrition, LLC, Spencer Karczewski joins John Mielke to discuss nutrition and healthy eating. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday June 25 and Sunday June, 30 (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Noto, Associate Professor of Biology at UW-Parkside, talks about finding fossils of ‘oddball’ crocodile relative in Texas. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday July 2 and Sunday July 7 (4 p.m.): Discussion about Alan Guskin’s tenure as UW-Parkside Chancellor from 1975 to 1985. Part 1 of 2. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
