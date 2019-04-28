‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, April 29: Cameron Swallow talks about Better Angels, an organization that seeks to bring people together from different political perspectives and help them communicate effectively with each other.
Tuesday, April 30: Penny Farmer, author of “Dead in the Water.” The book is the true story of how she and her family worked tirelessly over the course of 40 years to bring the murderer of her brother (and his girlfriend) to justice.
Wednesday, May 1: Brian Gill, director of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s production of Shakespeare’s “Loves Labours Lost,” which opens this weekend.
Thursday, May 2: Anne Morse Hambrock talks about her book “Anne and God,” which has just been published.
Friday, May 3: Noah Mercadillo, this year’s winner of the Racine Symphony’s Young Artists Competition. Noah will be performing Haydn’s Cello Concerto in C major with the RSO this weekend.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Tuesday, April 30, and Sunday, May 5 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumni Jamie Freeman discusses his time as a student at the university. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, May 7, and Sunday, May 12 (4 p.m.): Maggie Lawler, UW-Parkside instructional designer and Green Bay Packers blogger, reviews the recent NFL Draft. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
