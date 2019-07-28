‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday, July 29: Cameron Swallow, Wisconsin coordinator for the organization Better Angels, talks about the documentary film "Better Angels: Reuniting America," which is going to be shown in Kenosha on Thursday and in Union Grove on Monday. The film talks about how and why the organization was created and the ways in which it works to bring about greater understanding between the 'blues' and 'reds' of America.
Tuesday, July 30: A talk about Kenosha's Relay for Life, which is scheduled for this coming weekend.
Wednesday, July 31: The guest is Brenda DeVita, artistic director of the American Players Theater in Spring Green, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer.
Thursday, August 1: (Rescheduled from last week.) NPR popular culture correspondent Linda Holmes talks about her novel "Evvie Drake Starts Over," her first novel, which has just been published.
Friday, August 2: Debbie Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Parkside and David Brukardt, interim vice president of university relations for the UW System. The two recently made a presentation at a conference in Helsinki, Finland.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule for next two weeks:
Sunday, July 28 (4 p.m.): Chancellor Ford and UW-System representative Dave Brukardt discuss the chancellor’s presentation on Smart Cities that she gave in Helsinki earlier this summer. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 4 (4 p.m.): UW-Parkside alumnus Gary Smith talks about his involvement with the university. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 11 (4 p.m.): Dr. Christopher Hudspeth talks about smart cities, as well as the Smart City Policy and Civic Partnerships online graduate certificate program, which is available this fall at UW-Parkside. Host. John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
