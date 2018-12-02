‘The Morning Show’
KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, visit its website at www.wgtd.org.
“The Morning Show” airs every weekday morning between 8:10 and 9 a.m. Following is a schedule of show topics for the coming week:
Monday — Part One: Teasel Muir-Harmony, author of “Apollo to the Moon: A History in 50 Objects.” Part Two: Charles Brown, composer of “Christmas Concerto for Hammered Dulcimer, Strings and Percussion” which receives its world premiere with the Lake County Symphony Orchestra this weekend.
Tuesday — Previewing the Racine Theater Guild’s production of the musical “A Christmas Carol,” opening this weekend.
Wednesday — A conversation about the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) in Racine.
Thursday — Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht and a conversation about civic engagement.
Friday — Interviews about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
WGTD’s Saturday programming includes “Financial Overview” at 9 a.m., “Breakfast Bytes” at 9:45 a.m., “Education Matters” at 10:30 a.m. and “Community Matters” at 11:15 a.m.
‘Parkside Today’
SOMERS — “Parkside Today” airs on WIPZ 101.5 FM and streams live on www.WIPZ.org Tuesday and Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Following is a schedule of guests for the next two weeks:
Tuesday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 9 — UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford talks with Carthage College President John Swallow about how their institutions are working to meet the increased demand for talent. Host: John Mielke.
Tuesday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 16 — Crista Kruse and Gia Guttierez discuss the important role of the continuing education and community engagement offices. Host: John Mielke.
Listen to previous “Parkside Today” shows at www.uwp.edu/parksidetoday. WIPZ (101.5 FM) is a student-run organization at UW-Parkside.
Racine Unified Channel 20
RACINE — Racine Unified School District airs television programs on cable access channel 20 (15.20) for Time Warner customers. Daily schedule is as follows:
9-10 a.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. — RUSD most recent Board of Education meeting.
4-6 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
Noon-4 p.m. — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
7:30-8:30 p.m. — RUSD promotional programming.
8:30 p.m.-midnight — RUSD school band and orchestra concerts.
